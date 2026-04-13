Macron Confirms Conference With UK Aimed At Freedom Of Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with thenow in effect.]

France will soon organise with Britain a conference aimed at restoring freedom of navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, adding that any such naval mission would be done on a strictly defensive basis only.

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"With regards to the Strait of Hormuz, we will be organising in the coming days a conference with the United Kingdom and those countries willing to join us in a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait," Macron said on X.

"This strictly defensive mission, which will be separate from the warring parties, is intended to be deployed as soon as the situation allows," he added.

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