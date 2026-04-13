Swiss Zoo Recaptures Escapee Peacocks
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Pfauen sind nach Ausflug in Basler Quartieren zurück im Tierpark
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Read more: Pfauen sind nach Ausflug in Basler Quartieren zurück im Tie
The colourful fowl were caught and returned on Monday, the Erlen Association Basel confirmed. Over the past few days, the cantonal police have received many calls from worried passers-by who were surprised to see the two exotic birds in the centre of the city. On Friday, the police reassured people on their WhatsApp channel that the peacocks were fine and that it was not an emergency.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The manager of the Lange Erlen zoo told public broadcaster SRF on Monday that the two peacocks had left the premises at the beginning of April after a lengthy bird flu quarantine. The two birds can move freely in the zoo and beyond. It is unusual that the animals have been away from the zoo for a longer period of time this time, the zoo manager said.More More Culture How wild are you about zoos?
This content was published on Jul 16, 2014 Basel and Zurich zoos recently launched major new development projects. Although they claim to be more animal-friendly...Read more: How wild are you about
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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