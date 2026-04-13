Bahrain Summons Iraq's Envoy Over Drone Attacks, Lodges Formal Protest
Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain has summoned a senior Iraqi diplomat to protest against continued "illegal" drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting Bahrain and several other GCC states.
According to the Bahrain News Agency, Director-General of Bilateral Relations at Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, handed an official protest note to the Charge d'Affaires of Iraq's embassy in Manama, Ahmed Ismail Al Karawi.
Al Khalifa stressed the importance of Iraq addressing these threats and attacks urgently and responsibly in accordance with relevant international and regional laws and conventions.
He also reaffirmed Bahrain's right to take all necessary precautionary measures to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents.
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