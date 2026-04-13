European Commission Calls On EU Countries To Rely On Renewable, Nuclear Energy Sources

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels, Belgium: The European Commission (EC) has called on EU member states to rely on renewable and nuclear energy sources to address the energy crisis resulting from the military escalation in the Middle East.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen stated Monday that the sharp rise in oil and gas prices has had a significant impact on the EU economy, noting that the fossil fuel import bill has increased by more than EURO 22 billion since the beginning of the escalation in the Middle East.

She pointed out that renewable and nuclear energy sources currently account for more than 70 percent of electricity production in Europe,stressing the need to improve the integration of these sources into the energy system.

She also called on member states to adopt temporary and targeted measures to support the most vulnerable groups, while moving towards easing state aid rules to enable the 27 countries to temporarily support the most affected sectors.

She confirmed that the Commission will present short-term measures on April 22, ahead of an informal summit of EU leaders in Cyprus, with further steps to follow in May.

The European Commission intends to submit a legislative proposal in May concerning electricity taxes and distribution network charges, aiming to make electricity less taxed than fossil fuels within the European Union (EU).