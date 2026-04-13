AI Defense Tech Player Visionwave (VWAV) Jumps After Closing $60M-Valued Xclibre IP Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is one of several tech stocks trading up today, currently at 6.98 +0.19 (+2.81%) with a day's high of $7.05. The stock gained on acquisition news and a growing IP portfolio.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) just reported the completed acquisition of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibreTM AI video intelligence platform, pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 10, 2026. The acquired IP was independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group as of April 10, 2026.

The acquisition is intended to fill a critical capability gap in VisionWave's sensing architecture: until now, the company's platforms relied primarily on RF-based detection. xClibre adds a visual perception layer that is expected to complement the company's existing RF-based detection capabilities.

VisionWave acquired 100% of the xClibre intellectual property portfolio, including AI-driven video analytics software, proprietary algorithms and models, and associated trade secrets and development frameworks. Total consideration consists of:

7,000,000 shares of VisionWave common stock (3,500,000 issued at closing; 3,500,000 contingents upon successful proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq Shareholder Approval under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635) $6,000,000 promissory note

The Company intends to assign the acquired IP into a dedicated subsidiary, xClibre Inc., creating a focused commercial vehicle with the goal of development and go-to-market execution.

Modern defense and security environments demand sensing systems that can detect, identify, and act-not just alert. RF-based systems excel at wide-area detection, but visual confirmation is often required before any autonomous or human response can be authorized with confidence.

xClibre is designed as a “video-as-a-sensor” platform that converts existing camera infrastructure into a real-time AI intelligence layer capable of:

Automated threat detection and alerting with behavioral analytics Rapid forensic search to accelerate post-incident investigation Visual verification of RF-detected contacts potentially reducing false-positive response rates Event-driven action pipelines that connect detection to autonomous system response

The platform is built on an edge-first architecture -processing data locally via dedicated compute appliances, with no cloud dependency. This design is intended to enable deployment in bandwidth-constrained forward environments and ensures compliance with data sovereignty requirements.

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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