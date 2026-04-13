IFF Explores The Science Behind Well-Being At In‐Cosmetics Global 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IFF (NYSE: IFF)-a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients and health & biosciences-will showcase scent and bioscience innovations focused on wellness and sustainability at In‐Cosmetics Global 2026, taking place April 14–16 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Across the event, including experiences and live sessions, IFF will illustrate how science‐led ingredients can enhance daily beauty routines and scent experiences, delivering physical and emotional benefits while remaining ecofriendly. The showcase will span scent solutions designed to support science-based wellness; natural fragrance ingredients with proven cosmetic benefits by LMR-IFF's in‐house natural ingredients capability-derived through advanced extraction technologies; and sustainable, bioactive and functional ingredients for skin and hair care.

Visitors can discover scent solutions designed with METAMOODTM-which combines consumer perception data, neuroscience and AI-guided creation to deliver emotional benefits such as energy, relaxation and happiness-at the IFF booth and METAMOODTM X LMR Sensory Bar Display within the In-Cosmetics Innovation Lab.

In-Cosmetics attendees can also experience natural fragrance ingredients from the LMR Active Essences collection, known for adaptogenic and nootropic benefits and scientifically proven skin care and hair care properties.

Additionally, IFF will highlight its METASLEEPTM scent solutions, designed to enhance relaxation and support a restful sleep experience.

On April 15, IFF Application Specialist Morgane Piet will deliver a technical seminar to share insight into how consumers experience hair care products across the full journey, from first impressions to post-use. IFF will demonstrate how AURISTTM AGC, IFF's award‐winning, biotech‐enabled hair conditioning polymer powered by IFF's Designed Enzymatic BiomaterialsTM (DEB), can be used as a formulation tool to deliver targeted sensory and performance benefits.

IFF will also host a live session over three days, sharing real-world consumer usage insights and highlighting how IFF's GENENCARE® range creates new formulation opportunities for brands navigating modern skin care routines.

At In-Cosmetics Global 2026, IFF will bring science, sensorial design and performance together to demonstrate consumer‐driven innovations that deliver wellness benefits. Across booth experiences and live sessions, IFF's Science of Wellness program will come to life through scents designed to elevate mood and spark moments of joy-elevating the power of beauty.

Explore more about IFF's Science of Wellness program at iff/scent/science-of-wellness/.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love - advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

LMR Naturals by IFF

LMR is an IFF in-house capability which brings together the best of nature and cutting-edge technology to craft a wide range of pure ingredients for perfumery, cosmetics and flavors. Headquartered in Grasse, its agronomists and scientists travel the world to uncover, farm, harvest and extract the highest quality of natural ingredients that make the signature of unforgettable fragrances, cosmetics, and flavors. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" if, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

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