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Following“Maidani” Calls, Expansion Works Begin On Kufranja Wadi Al-Tawaheen Road In Ajloun
(MENAFN- Amman Net) Nine days after a session of the“Maidani” program, broadcast on Radio Al-Balad 92.5 FM in Ajloun Governorate, where participants called for the full redevelopment of the Ajloun–Kufranja–Wadi Al-Tawaheen road to the highest engineering standards, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, in cooperation with the Traffic Department and Highway Patrol, announced the start of traffic arrangements and safety measures in work zones as part of the second phase of the Kufranja–Wadi Al-Tawaheen road maintenance and expansion project.
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