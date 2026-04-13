H55 / Key word(s): Contract

H55 selects Safran to supply the electric propulsion unit for the Bristell B23 Energic

13.04.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

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SION, Switzerland and TOULOUSE, France, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran Electrical & Power and H55 have signed an agreement to integrate the Safran ENGINeUS electric motor into the H55 electric propulsion system, powering the fully electric Bristell B23 Energic aircraft.



This collaboration aims to deliver certified electric propulsion solutions for general aviation, targeting CS-23 / Part 23 Level 1 and 2 aircraft. It combines Safran's EASA certified ENGINeUS electric motor technology with H55's energy storage and propulsion integration capabilities. With certification remaining the main barrier to entry in electric aviation, both companies have recently achieved key EASA certification milestones. Building on this combined expertise, the partnership will accelerate the availability of certified electric propulsion solutions for next-generation 2-6 seat aircraft. The Bristell B23 Energic program serves as the initial certification platform for general aviation, targeting the rapidly expanding electric pilot training market. This market is driven by increasing demand for lower operating costs and zero-emission operations. Safran Electrical & Power will support both the prototype and serial production phases, beginning in 2027, and will also deliver dedicated in-service support. "We are pleased that H55 has selected ENGINeUS for its propulsion system on the Bristell B23 Energic. As the only certified electric motor in the aviation market, ENGINeUS continues to set the industry standard, offering an outstanding power-to-weight ratio and proven, reliable performance while fully addressing market requirements. ENGINeUS enables the development of both all-electric and hybrid aircraft, making it a key asset for introducing fully certified and integrated solutions to the market," said Agnès Pronost-Gilles, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Power Division, Safran Electrical & Power. "This partnership brings together the two companies that have done the hardest work in certified electric aviation for light aircraft - eight years of H55 building the only battery architecture to complete an EASA-witnessed module test campaign, and Safran delivering the ENGINeUS motor family as the benchmark for certified electric propulsion in the light general aviation market. When you combine the standard-bearer for certified energy storage with the standard-bearer for certified electric motors, you give OEMs something they haven't had: a complete, certifiable electric propulsion system they can build an aircraft around - and that compresses the path to certified aircraft by years, not months," said Rob Solomon, CEO for H55. "Flight schools from Europe to North America already build their fleets around the Bristell B23, a platform certified under both EASA and FAA and available across several engine configurations. Adding certified electric propulsion from H55 and Safran to this foundation means operators can transition to zero-emission training with minimal disruption. Same cockpit, same support network, new powertrain. That is a practical path to electric flight" said Martin Bristela, CEO and Co-Founder, Bristell - BRM AERO. About H55 H55 is a Swiss-based company specializing in certified electric propulsion and certification-grade energy storage systems for aviation. The company enables electric aviation to scale by transforming commercial lithium cells into aviation-safe Energy Storage Systems that regulators approve, insurers underwrite, and OEMs can deploy repeatedly as a certified propulsion platform across aircraft programs. This is achieved through independent cell characterization, rigorous incoming screening, redundant safety architectures, and regulator-aligned testing designed around worst-case failure scenarios. Founded as the technological legacy of the Solar Impulse program, H55 builds on more than two decades of hands-on electric aviation experience. The company has designed, built, and flown multiple electric aircraft and has accumulated more than 2,000 hours of fully electric flight with zero battery-related incidents-providing the operational depth required to execute certification-grade programs, not merely comply with them. H55 benefits from a strong and experienced leadership team that combines deep expertise in scaling technology companies with hands-on operational execution. Together, these capabilities support a reliable transition from certified design to repeatable series manufacturing. H55's platform-based approach, in which certification evidence compounds across programs, reduces adoption risk while facilitating the capital-efficient deployment of electric and hybrid-electric aircraft. About SAFRAN Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with more than 110,000 employees and revenue of 31.3 billion euros in 2025, and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices. Safran Electrical & Power is one of the one of the world leaders in aeronautical electrical systems. The company has expertise across the entire onboard electrical chain: generation systems, distribution, converters, motors, batteries, wiring, components, and ventilation equipment. It has more than 15,500 employees in 13 countries. About Bristell Founded in 2009 by Milan and Martin Bristela, Bristell by BRM AERO is a Czech aircraft manufacturer specializing in light sport and general aviation aircraft. With comprehensive in-house manufacturing at its Kunovice facility, the company produces 110+ aircraft annually and delivers through 30+ authorized dealers worldwide. Bristell's portfolio includes FAA- and EASA-certified and MOSAIC aircraft, known for modern Garmin avionics, efficient performance, and a strong safety focus, with features such as all-metal airframes and optional BRS ballistic parachute systems. Press Contacts Safran: Mélodie Susini - ... - +33 (0)6 42 81 99 04 H55: Axelle Krummenacher - ... - +41 79 464 2260 Bristell - BRM AERO: Marek Šoth - ... - +420 601 552 553 ... www Photo -

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