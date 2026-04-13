EY India Certificate Courses To Make Chandigarh University's Students Of MBA & BBA Programs Job-Ready With Real-World Skills In AI, Analytics, Finance

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Bridging the academia-industry gap, Chandigarh University (CU) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global big 4 consulting firm EY India,' to offer 10 Professional Certifications under its MBA Flagship and BBA Flagship Programs to boost employability of business management students with future-ready skills for bright career opportunities in the rapidly evolving global business landscape.

Students to get industry-recognised certificates embedded in curriculum, hands-on learning with real-world business applications



The dignitaries who graced the MoU signing ceremony at Chandigarh University included Anand Akhouri, Director, EY India, Prof (Dr) Devinder Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Raghuveer VR, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs), Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Registrar, Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) Nilesh Arora, Executive Director, Management, Chandigarh University.



With this collaboration, students enrolled in the MBA Flagship and BBA Flagship Programs at Chandigarh University will gain access to 10 EY certificate courses designed across high-impact domains including Marketing Analytics, AI & ML in Python, Financial Analytics, Business Intelligence using Power BI, Business Analytics, Human Resource Analytics, Predictive Modelling in Python, Supply Chain Analytics, Data Analysis using R, and Exploratory Analytics in Python.



On this occasion, Anand Akhouri, Director, EY India said,“This collaboration between EY India and Chandigarh University opens a broad spectrum of courses and opportunities, allowing CU students to upskill with the latest tools and technologies through the MBA Flagship and BBA Flagship Programs offered by University School of Business at Chandigarh University. This collaboration will provide CU's business management students with the opportunity to upskill themselves with the latest tools and technologies.”



Terming the MoU with EY India as a major milestone to align academic learning with real-world industry requirements, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said,“This initiative is aimed at developing a future-ready talent pool equipped with advanced capabilities in analytics, consulting, finance, marketing, human resources, and technology. By bridging the gap between theoretical learning and real-world applications, this collaboration will help in providing CU's management students exposure to cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Financial Advisory, Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Management, Risk Management, and Business Consulting, ensuring alignment with evolving global business demands. This strategic MoU with EY India brings 10 specialised certificate courses which will help CU students learn beyond classrooms and lead beyond boundaries.”.



“With this EY India collaboration, Chandigarh University's management students will get industry-recognised certificates embedded in curriculum, hands-on learning with real-world business applications, exposure to cutting-edge domains like Data Analytics, AI, financial advisory and consulting which will get enhanced employability, leadership, and strategic thinking skills. With industry leaders like EY India onboard, we are redefining management education by integrating experiential learning, digital transformation, and global best practices into our pedagogy. At Chandigarh University, we don't just prepare students for jobs, we prepare them for impact, innovation, and leadership in the global economy,” he added.



Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University further said this partnership with EY India marks a significant step toward enhancing experiential learning, integrating global best practices, and improving employability outcomes.



“The integration of EY India certificate courses into the curriculum provides students with a distinct 'double learning advantage', enabling them to earn both a degree and industry-recognized professional certifications simultaneously. This MoU with EY India underscores Chandigarh University's commitment to innovation-driven education, skill development, and industry relevance, further strengthening its position as a hub for future-focused management education in India. CU's University School of Business is known for delivering industry-oriented, globally benchmarked management education with a strong emphasis on innovation, research, and experiential learning. With this collaboration, the University School of Business at Chandigarh University has taken a bold step forward with its BBA Flagship Program and MBA Flagship Program by joining hands with EY India, a global big 4 consulting firm,” he added.



Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University also added further,“In today's competitive landscape, success demands more than a degree-it demands skills, insights, and industry relevance. This collaboration ensures students are not just job-ready, but future-ready leaders. EY India certificate courses will empower CU students to become next-generation leaders, problem-solvers, and entrepreneurs by getting well-equipped with the skills to thrive in a dynamic and competitive global economy.”

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.



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