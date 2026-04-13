Techmediabreaks Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO Frankfurt: WF6 OTCQB: MBQIF) Develops Intox Collect(TM) To Scale AI Voice-Based Intoxication Detection

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MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF) a biotechnology company focused on AI-driven voice analytics for intoxication detection, announced the completion of its Intox Collect(TM) technology, enabling rapid scaling of data collection and analysis across a wide range of substances using voice and facial recognition. The platform enhances the company's ability to train its AI model, which leverages more than 50 million data points to predict drug and alcohol intoxication through voice with high accuracy, while supporting expansion into regulated industries such as mining, aviation and construction, and advancing toward commercialization with upcoming Edge AI kiosk devices expected to begin testing in the second quarter of 2026.

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About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

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