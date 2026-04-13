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QU Announces Dates For Female Class Of 2026 Graduation Ceremonies
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) announced the dates for its Class of 2026 graduation ceremonies for Female Students a statement on Sunday, QU said it will organize separate graduation ceremonies for each college for its Class of 2026 female students, following the two main graduation ceremonies ceremonies will take place at the QU Sports and Events Complex from Tuesday to Saturday, May 5-9 ceremonies will be streamed live on QU's YouTube Channel, it added University noted that graduates will be received on stage by the Dean of their respective colleges as well as ceremony organizers Class of 2026 will include the graduates of the Summer 2025 and Fall 2025 semesters, in addition to those who are expected to graduate by the end of Spring 2026.
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