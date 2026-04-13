Australia Appoints First Female Army Chief

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Australian government has appointed Lieutenant General Susan Coyle as Chief of Army, marking the first time a woman will lead the army in its 125-year history, according to media reports on Monday.

Lieutenant General Coyle, currently serving as Chief of Joint Capabilities, is set to assume the post in July as part of a wider reshuffle of the country's defence leadership, the government said in a statement.

She will succeed Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, who has held the position since July 2022, Al Jazeera reported.

Coyle, 55, highlighted her experience in areas including cyber warfare, saying,“This breadth of experience provides a strong foundation for the responsibilities of command and the trust placed in me.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also confirmed the appointment, stating:“From July, we will have the first ever female Chief of Army in the Australian Army's 125-year history.”

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