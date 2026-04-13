Manipur CM Reaffirms Commitment To Peace As Security Improves Amid Ongoing Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 13 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday reiterated that ensuring the protection, safety, and peaceful coexistence of all communities remains the government's foremost priority.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) noted that Manipur is home to 36 communities, comprising both tribal and non-tribal populations residing across the Imphal Valley and the state's hill districts.

On Monday, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt General Vikas Lakhera, met the Chief Minister and held detailed discussions on the prevailing law and order as well as the overall security situation in the state.

Following the meeting, Singh stated in a Facebook post:“It is encouraging to note that, through the concerted efforts of the government and security agencies, the overall situation has shown significant improvement.”

“Ensuring the protection, safety, and peaceful coexistence of all communities remains our foremost priority. This has been carefully considered in all our actions, and necessary measures have already been undertaken to maintain stability and strengthen the security framework,” he added.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to sustaining peace, fostering harmony, and safeguarding the well-being of every citizen. According to Assam Rifles sources, Lt Gen Lakhera also visited the Keithelmanbi Garrison on Sunday, where he reviewed operational readiness and troop welfare in Manipur.

The Director General commended the force, often referred to as the“Sentinels of the Northeast,” for their professionalism, felicitated seven personnel for their bravery, and interacted with Assam Rifles sports teams.

The visit was marked by high morale and a strong commitment to maintaining regional peace, the sources added.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, including a large number of women, continued protest rallies across Imphal on Monday, condemning the April 7 bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two young children.

The Manipur State Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a sit-in protest at Irawat Bhavan in Imphal, denouncing both the April 7 incident and the prevailing law and order situation in the state. The party demanded justice for the victims of the Tronglaobi attack and called for a special session of the state Assembly to adopt a resolution for the detection of illegal migrants.

It also criticised the state government for what it described as a failure to maintain law and order.

Protest demonstrations were also reported from several other parts of the state. The protests stem from the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi village, where two children were killed in their sleep, and their mother sustained injuries.

Subsequent demonstrations related to the incident reportedly led to the firing, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to five others.

On Sunday evening, the Oinam Apunba Meira Paibi Lup organised a candlelight vigil at Oinam Keithel, where residents gathered to mourn the victims and express their anger.

Approximately 600 people, including members of Meira Paibi groups and local residents, participated in the programme.

The Meira Paibi, which translates to“torch bearers” in Manipuri, is one of the most influential women's groups in the northeastern state.