MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Rabbi Michael“Moshe” Rothschild, an Orthodox Jewish rabbi known online as #ViralRabbi, has pioneered Continuous Human Data Infrastructure (CHDI) by livestreaming their life 24/7 since 2021-over 1,666 days-creating a vast, real-time human dataset.

Rabbi Michael "Moshe" Rothschild, an Orthodox Jewish rabbi widely known online as #ViralRabbi, is rapidly gaining recognition as the leading trailblazer behind a new concept in artificial intelligence development: Continuous Human Data Infrastructure (CHDI). Through an unprecedented multi-year effort of uninterrupted, 24/7/365 livestreaming, they have created what may be one of the most extensive real-time human datasets ever assembled.Since 2021, Rabbi Rothschild has broadcast their life continuously across multiple platforms and from multiple camera angles, producing a living archive of human behavior, communication, decision-making, and environmental interaction. The total duration of this effort now exceeds 1,666 days of near-completely uninterrupted 24/7/365 content, representing a novel form of "always-on" human data collection at an unprecedented scale.Originally conceived as a social experiment and artistic project aimed at promoting world peace, their work has evolved into something far more consequential. Their continuous livestream has generated an unparalleled volume of longitudinal human data, offering a level of temporal fidelity rarely seen in traditional datasets. By transforming lived experience into a structured, persistent digital archive, they have effectively created a new category of data resource.CHDI, as conceptualized through their work, introduces a paradigm shift in how artificial intelligence systems can be trained. Unlike static datasets, which capture isolated snapshots in time, CHDI enables dynamic, continuous learning models that evolve alongside real-world human activity. This opens the door to more adaptive AI systems capable of understanding context, behavioral continuity, and long-term patterns with unprecedented depth."Data is the new oil-but continuous data is the new electricity," Rabbi Rothschild said in a recent interview. "We are no longer limited to fragments of human experience. We can now model life as it unfolds."Their initiative has drawn comparisons to a real-world, voluntary version of a persistent observational system, where life itself becomes both subject and dataset. As artificial intelligence continues to demand richer, more authentic training inputs, CHDI stands poised to become a foundational infrastructure layer for next-generation systems.With CHDI, Rabbi Rothschild is not merely documenting life-they are engineering the future of intelligence itself.