Health Mate Brings Premium Home Sauna Experience to Health Enthusiasts Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health Mate expands access to advanced infrared sauna solutions as more consumers embrace in-home wellness in 2026.

CERRITOS, CA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Mate, a longstanding innovator in the wellness industry, is responding to rising consumer demand for convenient at-home relaxation solutions. The leading wellness clinic now makes premium sauna experiences more accessible across the United States.

As interest grows in wellness practices that can be integrated into daily routines, Health Mate is helping homeowners explore the benefits of a sauna home sauna









Health Mate

The company, serving as both contributor and subject of this release, continues to build on its legacy by delivering innovative solutions that align with modern wellness preferences.

Search trends in 2026 reveal a surge in consumer curiosity around terms such as you will find full spectrum infrared sauna, reflecting a shift toward personalized health experiences within residential spaces. Health Mate addresses this demand with thoughtfully engineered sauna systems that combine ease of use with high-performance heating. Its models, including 2 person sauna, 3 person sauna, and 4 person sauna configurations, cater to a variety of home layouts and lifestyle needs, offering flexibility for individuals, couples, and families alike.





Health Mate

Founded in 1979, Health Mate has built a reputation for innovation in infrared technology. Its proprietary TecoloyTM heaters are designed to deliver consistent, deep-penetrating warmth while maintaining ultra-low electromagnetic field (EMF) levels. This balance of performance and safety makes each in home sauna best infrared home sauna

Health Mate's saunas are crafted with high-quality materials, including sustainably sourced wood and precision-built components that ensure durability and comfort. Each unit is designed for straightforward installation, allowing homeowners to integrate a sauna into bedrooms, basements, or dedicated wellness spaces without extensive modifications. This accessibility has contributed to the growing popularity of saunas as a practical addition to everyday living environments.





Health Mate

Beyond product innovation, Health Mate continues to distinguish itself through attention to detail and a long-standing presence in the industry. Its experience spans decades of research and development, enabling the company to refine its approach to infrared therapy. By focusing on consistent heat distribution, energy efficiency, and user comfort, Health Mate offers solutions that align with the expectations of modern consumers seeking reliable wellness tools.

The company serves customers nationwide, providing access to its full range of sauna models through its official website. With a streamlined purchasing process and detailed product information, Health Mate makes it easier for buyers to compare options and select the right infra red sauna

As awareness of infrared therapy continues to expand, Health Mate remains focused on delivering products that support relaxation, detoxification, and overall well-being. Its approach combines decades of expertise with a forward-looking perspective on how wellness can be integrated into daily life.

Consumers ready to explore the benefits of a home sauna are encouraged to visit to learn more about available models and features.

About Health Mate

Health Mate is a U.S.-based manufacturer of infrared saunas established in 1979, offering advanced home sauna solutions designed for comfort and performance. The company specializes in low-EMF infrared technology and premium craftsmanship.

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Media Contact

Health Mate

16511 Carmenita RD, Cerritos, CA 90703

(714) 7396600



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Health Mate Brings Premium Home Sauna Experience to Health Enthusiasts Nationwide