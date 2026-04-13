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Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against United Homes Group, Inc. (UHG)


2026-04-13 01:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired United Homes Group, Inc. (“United Homes” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: UHG) securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's controlling shareholder, Nieri, intended to force a sale of the Company; (2) that Nieri was taking actions to devalue the Company and its financial condition; (3) that Nieri leveraged his controlling interest to effectuate that sale, including by effectively forcing the dissident directors to resign; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Nieri was not acting in the best interests of the Company and public investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of United Homes should contact the Firm prior to the June 9, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

Please visit our website at for more information about the firm.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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