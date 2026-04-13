ANTGAMER Joins Saroasis' Fate Trigger At 2026 Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair As HKC Showcases Advanced Display Technologies

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANTGAMER, the high-end gaming monitor brand under HKC, has partnered with Saroasis' Fate Trigger to appear at the 2026 HK TDC Spring Electronics Fair under the theme “Precision Performance, Trigger the Ultimate Experience,” integrating hardware performance with game content to build an advanced esports ecosystem.

The exhibition focuses on“precision control” and“ultra-fast response,” presenting a full lineup of gaming displays for smoother visuals and more accurate operation. HKC simultaneously showcases QD-OLED, MiniLED, and high-performance LCD technologies, offering flexible, high-performance solutions across multiple sizes.

Several gaming monitors are unveiled. The flagship ANTGAMER ANT275PQ MAX features QHD resolution, 540Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. The ANT257PF offers FHD resolution with a 750Hz refresh rate for high-level competitive scenarios. The fourth-generation WOLED (Tandem OLED) ANT275ZQE and HMO-Fast IPS models ANT253PQ/ANT27DPQ also attract attention.

HKC highlights its panel technologies: QD-OLED with 0.03ms response time, 98% DCI-P3, and up to 500Hz; MiniLED supporting UHD160/FHD320 dual-mode; and high-performance LCD reaching 500Hz and 400 nits.

With Fate Trigger, the booth features interactive zones for hands-on experience of response speed and control precision.

Through this exhibition, ANTGAMER and HKC strengthen global brand presence and commitment to innovation, performance, and user-centric design.

About ANTGAMER:

ANTGAMER is a high-end gaming brand under HKC, focused on professional esports displays and peripherals, favored by professional players and high-end venues. Its products deliver breakthroughs in performance and visual experience, inspiring players to push limits and unlock individual and team potential to achieve victory.

ANTGAMER - Born for gaming, empowering players.

About HKC:

HKC is a proprietary brand under HKC, a leading enterprise in China's semiconductor display industry. Leveraging LCD panel resources, it covers esports, ultra-wide, high-resolution, and curved displays, while advancing in 8K, MiniLED, OLED, 750Hz+ refresh rates, and wide color gamut, delivering full-scenario display solutions.

HKC Corporation invites global media, partners, and gaming enthusiasts to visit Booth 1C-D02.

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