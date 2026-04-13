Ralliant Corporation Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ralliant Corporation (“Ralliant" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Ralliant's stock price plummeted $17.89 per share, or 31.79%, to close at $38.39 per share on February 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 4, 2026, report detailing the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a massive $1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific origin of this impairment, which was recorded within the Company's Test & Measurement segment. Ralliant management acknowledged that the write-down was tied directly to its acquisition of EA Elektro-Automatik and reflected "revised long-term expectations" for that business unit. Crucially, the Company cited a "reduction in industry forecasts of future EV adoption" as a core reason for the diminished valuation of the acquired assets. The revelation that a major strategic acquisition was being devalued due to cooling demand in the electric vehicle sector led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the weakened growth prospects for Ralliant's specialized technology offerings.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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