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Planisware - Statement Of Own Shares Dealings - April 6 To 10, 2026


2026-04-13 12:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur: 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code: FR001400PFU4)

Issuer's
name
Nom de l'émetteur		 Issuer's identifying code
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur		 Date of transaction
Jour de la transaction		 Identifying code of financial instrument
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier		 Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		 Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		 Market (MIC code)
Marché
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 07/04/2026 FR001400PFU4 31,100 14.8300 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 08/04/2026 FR001400PFU4 30,300 15.3400 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 09/04/2026 FR001400PFU4 31,300 14.7300 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 10/04/2026 FR001400PFU4 32,500 14.5900 € XPAR
TOTAL 125,200 14.8661 €


Attachment

  • 20260413 - Planisware - Statement of own shares dealings

MENAFN13042026004107003653ID1110976219



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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