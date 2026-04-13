Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares

Paris, France (April 13, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on April 7, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

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