Republican Candidate Michael Carbonara Reports $2.5+ Million Raised To Beat Entrenched Incumbent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Endorsements, Record Fundraising and a Movement Across Broward County Make Florida's 25th Congressional District a Top 2026 Race to Watch

Cooper City, Florida, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The campaign's momentum is not limited to fundraising. Elected officials across Broward County have already endorsed Michael Carbonara and joined the movement to finally unseat Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Weston Mayor Peggy Brown, the sitting President of the Florida League of Mayors, has endorsed the campaign. Coconut Creek City Commissioner John Brodie, a disabled U.S. Army combat veteran, endorsed Carbonara citing his focus on public safety, families and delivering measurable results for the people of Broward. Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik, the first elected official to endorse the campaign, praised Carbonara's commitment to transparency, coastal stewardship and putting residents ahead of special-interest influence. The growing coalition of local leaders reflects a district that is ready for change.

Michael Carbonara's war chest has now far-surpassed the total number any opponents raised in 2024 against Wasserman Schultz.

The campaign's strength is not only visible in the finance reports, but also in its innovative digital strategies. Michael Carbonara, an entrepreneur who built high-tech businesses to solve everyday problems, is rewriting the traditional campaign playbook.

He's leveraging social media as the new campaign grounds to reach voters where they are and engaging in direct conversation with the constituents of Florida's Congressional District 25. Michael Carbonara's successful campaign launch, which has been viewed by more than 9 million people, inspired hundreds of thousands to follow him on Faceboo, Instagra, and TikTo.

Through the campaign's public blockchain wallet, Michael Carbonara invests in bitcoin to grow the campaign's resources and offer voters a real-time view of assets and expenditures.

Michael Carbonara's innovative approach will undoubtedly outpace the tired talking points pushed by career politician Wasserman Schultz.

A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Michael Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency and fertility care. He is running for Congress to bring accountability, affordability and economic opportunity back to American families.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara resides in South Florida with his wife, who fled communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their two daughters, where he continues to build businesses while preparing to fight for the restoration of freedom that will put America first and make America great.

Paid by Carbonara for Congress

Learn more about Michael Carbonara at

CONTACT: Romina Perino...