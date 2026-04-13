Gehlot Making Unnecessary Remarks To Divert Attention: Rajasthan BJP​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 13 (IANS) Reacting to a recent statement by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP State President Madan Rathore on Monday said that Gehlot is making baseless and unnecessary remarks against the BJP in an attempt to divert attention from the internal strife and failures within his own party. ​

Rathore stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a disciplined and well-organised political party where leaders express their views responsibly.​

He advised Gehlot to reflect before commenting on the BJP's internal matters, especially when his own party continues to face persistent leadership uncertainty. ​

He added that Gehlot seems to have forgotten the power struggle that marked his own tenure as Chief Minister, an episode that remains fresh in public memory.​

Rathore remarked that Gehlot had to resort to“hotel confinement” to safeguard his government during that period. Referring to senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, he said her leadership and contributions are well-recognised and undisputed within the party. ​

Gehlot's remarks, he said, reflect sheer political opportunism. Rathore further emphasised that India's foreign policy has been strong, balanced, and firmly rooted in national interest.​

He said India has emerged as a decisive global leader, earning appreciation worldwide. ​

He termed it unfortunate that Gehlot questioned India's global standing by drawing comparisons with Pakistan, stating that such remarks are not only inappropriate but also harm the nation's image internationally.​

Rathore also said that while the Congress party claims to be united in Rajasthan, the reality reflects deep-rooted factionalism. ​

He pointed out that internal differences among senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra, Tikaram Jully, and Sachin Pilot, continue to surface frequently. ​

Rathore asserted that the Congress party's claims of unity are hollow.​

He added that the previous Congress government spent most of its tenure focused on retaining power rather than governance, and even the announcements made during the election year largely remained unfulfilled. ​

In conclusion, Rathore said that Gehlot should focus on addressing issues within his own party, while the BJP remains united, with its cadre working collectively and cohesively.​