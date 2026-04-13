Alpha Nero Expands Into Luxury Residential Fit-Out As UAE Demand Remains Resilient Amid Regional Uncertainty

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Since launching, the company has secured 34 projects valued at more than AED70 million

The new residential division will deliver in-home luxury fitout representative of leading brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, LVMH, and Tom Ford

The company's 120,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in the UAE enables the business to localise production and reduce reliance on international supply chains

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2026: Alpha Nero, the Dubai-founded luxury retail fitout and shopfitting specialist, has officially launched a dedicated luxury residential division as demand continues to increase among ultra-prime private residence owners in the UAE and the wider GCC, despite ongoing challenges in the region.

The company, a market leader in luxury manufacturing and retail fitout for brands, has added the premium residential offering against a backdrop of demand for retail-level craftsmanship across homes to match the same levels of quality and design found in the world's most prestigious retail and hospitality brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, LVMH, and Tom Ford.

Simon Hacker, CEO and Founder of Alpha Nero, said:“We are operating in a period of heightened sensitivity across the region, and our thoughts are firmly with the communities and industries navigating this uncertainty. At Alpha Nero, this has reinforced the importance of resilience, responsibility, and long-term thinking in how we operate and support our clients.

“Expanding into luxury residential fitout supports our company's diversification and ensures we can remain active in markets regionally and internationally. While demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the UAE remains strong, it is equally important that we deliver consistently and reliably, even in a more complex operating environment.”

Alpha Nero's luxury residential fitout division has already signed contracts for 34 projects valued at over AED 70 million, with delivery scheduled between 2026 and 2027. Projects are located in Dubai's most prestigious communities, including Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Al Barari, and Dubai Hills, spanning private villas, penthouses, and exclusive residential portfolios. The team is already working closely with developers, family offices, UHNW individuals, specialist agencies, large contractors, and niche ultra-premium design studios.

The launch has been buoyed by ongoing demand in the Dubai luxury property market, with the market recording AED 10.92 billion ($2.97 billion) in developer sales during March, a 42 per cent year-on-year rise to 900 deals, according to DXBinteract.

In the AED 20 million to AED 50 million segment, 79 transactions were recorded with a combined value of AED 2.36 billion, including six off-plan villas sold for between AED 43 million and AED 50 million. The data also showed 16 transactions in the AED 50 million to AED 100 million bracket totalled AED 1.04 billion, including nine off-plan apartments sold for between AED 51 million and AED 92 million.

To ensure the company effectively manages supply chain challenges related to the current geopolitical situation, Alpha Nero handles all logistics internally, maintaining full visibility and control from material sourcing to installation. This approach allows for quicker response times and consistent handling standards across projects.

This approach is supported by its 120,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in the UAE, which enables the business to localise production, reduce reliance on international supply chains, and maintain tighter control over quality, timelines, and risk, particularly for projects across the GCC and the wider MENA region.

Additionally, Alpha Nero has improved route flexibility across sea, air, and land freight, as well as advanced planning and coordination among procurement, logistics, and installation teams.

Over the past decade, Alpha Nero has delivered high-end fit-outs for some of the world's most prestigious luxury retail and hospitality brands, developing a reputation for uncompromising detail, precision engineering, material excellence and with a strong foundation in safety.

The company works extensively with rare and premium materials, including travertine, marble, and exclusive stone selections, all of which are handled in-house through a craftsmanship-led manufacturing approach.

“Our foundation in luxury retail has shaped our DNA. As we expand into residential, we are applying that same discipline to create highly personalised environments that reflect the lifestyles and expectations of a new generation of global homeowners.

“In a market where these homes are increasingly viewed as long-term legacy assets, our role is to deliver with absolute consistency, combining design excellence with the operational certainty required to execute at the highest level,” concluded Hacker.

About Alpha Nero:

Founded in 2014 by CEO Simon Hacker, Alpha Nero is a Dubai-based, award-winning manufacturing and design firm specialising in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions across hospitality, retail, F&B, residential, and commercial sectors. Alpha Nero is recognised for creating tailored luxury environments that seamlessly merge creativity, precision, and impact, taking concepts from blueprint to build, while advancing sustainability through the measurement of carbon emissions across scopes with its proprietary green technology.