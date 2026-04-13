Dhiren Patel And Arjun Singh Dominate, Add Two More Golds For India At The US Open Pickleball Championship 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Arjun Singh added another gold to his kitty winning the Men's Singles 5.0 at the US Open beating Ashton Patterson in straight sets 13-11, 11-6. Seasoned stalwart, Dhiren Patel added another US Open gold medal to his tally adding to India's total in the 40+ Pro Men's Singles category.

This brings India's total medal tally to 3 gold medals at the US Open 2026 held in Naples, Florida.

“Extremely happy with the win, one of the tougher matches so far but I was able to execute my plans and bring home the gold. Winning this category more than once is very special and I want to thank all the people who constantly support me behind the scenes. I also want to thank the Indian Pickleball Association for their efforts and constantly raising the bar for pickleball in India. Lastly, congratulations to Arjun and Aditya for their win as well in the singles and doubles” said, Dhiren Patel, Gold, 40+ Pro Men's Singles.

“Adding to the tally only reinforces what we at Indian Pickleball Association believe to be true which is that India is a powerhouse and will dominate global rankings in the future. Congratulations to Dhiren and Arjun for winning the singles and to Aditya for the doubles. A special mention to Dhiren Patel, who has coached the team along with playing his own category. This is only the start and Indian Pickleball Association remains committed to stamping India's authority on the global scale.” Said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

Dhiren Patel was stretched to the absolute limit by Juan Arraya in the finals, with the gold medal decided by the barest of margins. Dhiren won 11-9, 3-11,11-9 to finally take home the coveted 40+ Pro Men's Singles championship. Having won the US Open before in the same category, Dhiren's experience was the key factor in getting him across the line in the closely contested final.

Backed by the Indian Pickleball Association, the Indian contingent earlier received an unprecedented direct entry into the US Open because of the successful partnership between the national federation and the US Open. This marks a huge step forward for the Indian Pickleball Association on the global scale as the players are cementing their position as contenders for big events.