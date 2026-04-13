LPG Ship Jag Vikram Reaching Kandla On Tuesday With 20,400 Tonnes Cargo

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) India-flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram, which safely sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, carrying approximately 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG cargo with 24 seafarers onboard, is expected to arrive at Kandla port on Tuesday, according to a government statement.

All Indian seafarers in the region are reported to be safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

The DG Shipping Control Room has handled 6,073 calls and 12,867 emails since activation, including 20 calls and 80 emails in the past 24 hours.

DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 2,177 Indian seafarers so far, including 93 in the past 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region.

Port operations across India continue normally with no congestion reported. Ports on the western coast of India have ensured that a total of 3,383 TEUs of West Asia-bound (back-to-town) containers have been received, of which 3,228 TEUs have been facilitated for return.

The balance of only 155 TEUs is on account of shipping line operational factors, with no congestion at any port.

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping continues to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions in the Gulf region, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of Indian seafarers and uninterrupted maritime operations.

Across the region, Indian missions and posts remain in close contact with the Indian community, while continuing to provide assistance and issue necessary advisories for their safety and well-being, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates from April 11 to 12.

The government continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. The Ministry of External Affairs is in regular contact with state governments and Union Territory administrations for better sharing of information and coordination.

Efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community in the region. Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals.

Updated advisories are being issued regularly, including information on local government guidelines, flight and travel situations and consular services, the statement added.