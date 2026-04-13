Lendmark Financial Services Extends Branch Network To 24Th State, Kansas, With Grand Opening In Manhattan Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANHATTAN, Kan., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues to expand nationally with the opening of a new branch in a new state, Kansas. Marking its eighth branch opening in 2026 alone, the Manhattan, Kan., location grows the company's presence to its 24th state. Home to Kansas State University, Manhattan's growing regional economy and strong community ties make it an ideal place for the company to serve and build relationships.

The Manhattan branch is located at 301 Kearney Street, Suite 130, and it's expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in its first year. Branch Manager Erica Smith will be responsible for the administration of daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Celebrating Lendmark's expansion into Kansas, our 24th state, is an exciting accomplishment for our organization,” said Linda Lopes, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“This growth reflects our commitment to service and building lasting relationship as we begin providing personal financial solutions to residents of the Manhattan community who are experiencing planned or unplanned life events.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the Manhattan branch or call: 786-236-7575.

Lendmark's signature cause-related initiative, 'Climb to Cure' recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark's deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates nearly 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

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