DMK's Elangovan Slams Centre Over Women's Reservation, Delimitation

DMK Slams Centre on Women's Reservation Bill

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, on the Women's Reservation Bill, criticised the Centre, alleging that the government is prioritising delimitation over passing the long-pending legislation in the Upper House. He further questioned the timing of parliamentary proceedings and also alleged that the Centre's focus on delimitation could adversely affect certain states. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "They are concentrating on delimitation. The women's reservation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha long ago. It is pending only in the Rajya Sabha... Whatever the bill is, when Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were ruled by opposition parties. People are very busy campaigning. Now, why should they convene the parliament now when they know that all MPs will be busy campaigning?... They want the number of MPs in the states to go down."

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data. The Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. The Government has planned two major amendments, including a separate Delimitation Bill. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote a letter to Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual. (ANI)

Elangovan on Centre-State Funds Dispute

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan responded sharply after AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami reportedly questioned how Tamil Nadu would receive funds if the state confronts the Centre. Responding to the remark, Elangovan said, "The state is not confronting the Centre. It is the BJP versus DMK. The fight is different... They should give due share to the state of Tamil Nadu from the taxes they collect..." (ANI)

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