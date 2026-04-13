Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Its Territorial Waters Amid US Gridlock

In the wake of the gridlock between the US and Iran over peace negotiations, Iran's envoy to India, Ambassador Mohammad Fathali on Monday underlined that the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's territorial waters and that Iran remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation. "This strait is our territorial water, and we decided to use from our capacity" the Iranian envoy said during a press conference in the national capital.

Asked on what it will take to reopen the vital waterway, Ambassador Fathali said that Iran believes in freedom of navigation and is committed to international law. "I think that it depends on the situation. You know that Trump (US president Donald Trump) announced so many things, particularly on the last night. Iran believed that and committed to international law and freedom of navigation. What we believe is the state of Hormuz, even the territorial waters. And we announced that in the near future we will provide the mechanism and announce to all the countries."

Iran Cites US 'Breaches of Commitments'

In the talks with Washington DC, the Iranian envoy noted that Tehran remembers the "breaches of commitments" by the United States and recalled the 12-day conflict earlier last year, where, despite the ongoing negotiations, the country was attacked. "For us, diplomacy is a continuation of the struggle of our defenders, our defenders of Iran. We have not forgotten, and we will not forget, the US history breaches of commitments, ill intonation, and ill intention because we have so many experiences from the United States," Fathali said.

"At the last negotiations, they attacked in the twelve-day war... The Zionist regime and the United States started the attack. And after that, they announced the ceasefire, which we accepted," he said.

"In recent days, also, we are under negotiation...But before that, they-- Zionist regime and United States attacked", the Iranian envoy said.

Clarity on Indian Vessels

After the press conference, when asked whether Iran would allow Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without a transit fee, the envoy said, "Our high-ranking officials believe that we as Iran and India have a common interest, good relations and faith".

Conditions for Peace Deal

On being asked if Iran trusts the US at this point so as to strike a peace deal, the Ambassador reiterated that Tehran would be ready once its conditions are accepted by Washington.

US Blockade Amid Deadlock

His remarks come amid the backdrop of the latest developments in West Asia and the Gulf region. Since the deadlock in the US-Iran peace talks, the US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday onwards after Trump announced the naval blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supply normally passes. (ANI)

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