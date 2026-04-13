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Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc.


2026-04-13 10:06:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc.: Today announces the launch of Infinity battery systems for application in walkie pallet jacks. Walkie pallet jacks are ubiquitous across distribution centers, warehouses, manufacturing plants, and retail stores. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading down $0.31 at $11.15.

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