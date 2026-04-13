Why More Americans Are Replacing Their Second Cup Of Coffee With Tea

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Over 159 million Americans now drink tea daily, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, and the North America tea market is valued at more than $44 billion heading into 2026. Industry analysts say the growth is being driven by a consumer shift away from sugary beverages and toward drinks with perceived functional health benefits, including herbal blends marketed for stress relief, digestion, and immune support.

The American beverage landscape is undergoing a quiet but measurable realignment. Coffee still dominates morning routines, with the National Coffee Association reporting that 67 percent of Americans drink it daily. But tea consumption has been climbing steadily, driven by health conscious consumers who view it not as a replacement for coffee but as a complement to it. Research from Mordor Intelligence projects the North America tea market will grow at a compound annual rate of 4.85 percent through 2031, reaching $55.82 billion. Herbal tea specifically is growing faster, at a 7.2 percent annual rate globally, with revenue projected to reach $6.9 billion by 2032.

The growth is being fueled by a specific demographic shift. Younger consumers, particularly those between 20 and 39 years old, now represent the largest segment of tea buyers. Unlike previous generations who viewed tea primarily as a hot beverage for cold weather or illness, this cohort approaches tea as a daily wellness product. They are seeking out varieties with specific functional claims, green tea for antioxidants, chamomile for relaxation, matcha for sustained energy without the crash associated with high caffeine coffee drinks, and adaptogenic blends for stress management.

This shift has created an unexpected opening for small coffee brands. Rather than losing customers to dedicated tea companies, a growing number of independent coffee roasters are expanding into tea as a way to retain buyers who want both products from a single trusted source. The strategy mirrors what has happened in the craft beer industry, where breweries that once specialized in a single style now offer broader portfolios to keep customers within their ecosystem.

Navy Mom's Coffee & Tea, a Rhode Island based brand founded by a Navy mom whose son serves in the United States Navy, reflects this broader pattern. The company launched as a coffee brand and expanded into tea after recognizing that its existing customer base was actively looking for functional tea options from a source they already knew. The expansion was driven by demand rather than diversification strategy, a distinction that industry analysts say is common among small beverage brands that grow organically rather than through investor led product roadmaps.

The tea expansion trend among small coffee brands also reflects a practical reality of running an independent e-commerce business. Customer acquisition costs continue to rise across digital advertising channels, and brands that can deepen their relationship with existing buyers through a broader product range are better positioned to sustain themselves without outside capital. For the growing number of bootstrapped founders in the specialty beverage space, tea is not a side project. It is a survival strategy.

Whether the tea trend among American consumers will continue accelerating or eventually plateau is a question that market researchers are watching closely. But the current trajectory suggests that the line between coffee brand and tea brand is dissolving, particularly among small operators who listen to their customers more closely than they follow industry playbooks. The brands that adapt to this shift may find that their second product line becomes as important as their first.

CONTACT: For more information, visit navymomscoffee.