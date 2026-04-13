Dataflow Group Integrates AI-Powered Verification Solutions Into DIFC Courts' Formally Established Notary Service

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DataFlow's Primary Source Verification and AI Document Tampering Detection underpin the UAE's first English-language Notary Service following its establishment under Dubai Law No. (2) of 2025

UAE, April, 2026: Following the formal establishment of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts' Notary Service under Dubai Law No. (2) of 2025, DataFlow Group confirms its integration of AI-powered verification technology into the service, reinforcing the UAE's standing as a global leader in digital governance and secure legal services.

The Notary Service was established under the legislative framework issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which governs the DIFC Courts and defines their independent jurisdiction.

Resolution No. (4) of 2025, issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), further approved the Certificates, Authentication and Attestation Regulations, granting Notary Officers powers to administer oaths, witness declarations, and certify true copies of original documents.

The first-of-its-kind service in the UAE, the Notary Service covers English-language documents and offers three access channels: an automated self-service option, a live virtual system, and an in-person service. Documents eligible for notarisation include affidavits, commercial contracts and agreements, powers of attorney, birth and marriage certificates, identity documents, and other official records.

DataFlow's integration delivers two core capabilities. AI Document Tampering Detection uses artificial intelligence to analyse documents for forgery or manipulation within seconds, before notarisation is completed. Primary Source Verification (PSV) confirms document authenticity through direct verification with the original issuing authority, providing the highest level of legal reliability and protection.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said:“The DIFC Courts is committed to deploying advanced technology in service of Dubai's growing business community and the individuals who rely on our legal services. The formal establishment of the Notary Service under the 2025 legislative framework marks a significant step in expanding access to secure, efficient, and legally recognised services. The integration of DataFlow's verification capabilities ensures that every document processed through this service meets the highest standards of authenticity, supporting the UAE's ambitions for smart, trusted governance.”

Sunil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, DataFlow Group, said:“The formal establishment of the DIFC Courts Notary Service under Dubai Law No. (2) of 2025 represents a meaningful milestone for digital legal services in the UAE, and we are proud that DataFlow's verification infrastructure sits at its core. The combination of AI-driven tampering detection and primary source verification means that every document entering this service is assessed against its origin, not just its appearance. This is what trusted public services require, and it is what we are built to deliver.”

This development extends DataFlow's established collaboration with the DIFC Courts, first announced at GITEX Global 2024, and reflects the Group's broader mission to provide governments and regulatory bodies with verification infrastructure that strengthens public trust and operational efficiency.