Smart Packaging And Electronic Patient Information Training Course: Overview Of The Current Technologies, Patient And Societal Benefits And Building Blocks (ONLINE EVENT: May 21, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise of SMART technology in healthcare offers opportunities to enhance patient outcomes, optimize product delivery, and achieve cost and eco-efficiencies. Early adopters of e-PIL and SMART strategies can gain a competitive edge as industry leaders and innovators.

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging and Electronic Patient Information (May 21, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This course will provide the attendees with an overview of the current technologies, the patient and societal benefits and some building blocks for the establishment and delivery of e-PIL and SMART strategic initiatives, providing insight as to where organisations may be most significantly impacted.

Increased use of SMART technologies has become ever more prevalent in the delivery of healthcare solutions as well as in the electronic delivery of Patient Information (e-PIL) and leaflets (e-leaflets). These technologies have grown in importance providing patients and medical staff with product data, reminders, healthcare delivery and diagnostic tools.

Regulatory authorities now permit and indeed encourage the delivery by electronic mechanisms and connectivity with patients and sometimes healthcare providers, others will undoubtably follow suit. Organisations that prepare early will be able to actively leverage the benefits sooner; improvements in patient outcomes, product delivery efficiencies and eco/cost improvements. Indeed, these businesses will be seen as 'early adopters' and innovators that others will seek to follow.

Who Should Attend:



Artwork management

Regulatory management

Global product marketing

Asset management

IT programme managers

Supply chain and operational leaders Any individuals interested in the SMART, e-PIL or e-leaflet opportunities in or around the Pharma industry e.g. other regulated industries such as agrochemicals etc.

Key Topics Covered:



SMART packaging solutions

The current trends in SMART technologies and solutions

The SMART opportunities for your business

e-PILS - introduction and definitions

The case for why we need e-PILs

Current global situation and activity

Creating the data - 'one source of truth'

The future state - Digitised e-PILs

Settting up a programme Patient adherence

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Graham Howieson

Graham Howieson is a pharmaceutical business development consultant, inventor and entrepreneur. He is a highly experienced and competent leader, with an International pedigree covering UK, EU, USA and Asia. An industry pioneer with a forward thinking approach to design and the delivery of new innovative drug delivery and smart packaging solutions for over twenty five years.

He has worked extensively and exclusively within the pharmaceutical space, with leading global enterprises such as: Glaxo Smith Kline, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Sanofi - building value by solving technical, engineering, regulatory, compliance and brand communication related issues. He has worked to fulfil a client brief, in terms of the budget, timeline and return on investment for commercial use.

Alongside this, he has acquired a range of specialist skills which encompass the development of new, emerging technologies to improve the delivery of clinical trials. Areas of interest include: intellectual property, digital engagement, bespoke software, SaaS, automation, AI, machine learning, remote compliance monitoring, patient engagement/retention, omni-channel communication, wearables, video enablement tools, VR, hybrid and virtual (supply chain) modelling.

The primary objective with all technological advances is to achieve process improvement and increased speed of delivery, aligned with a multi-sensory patient experience.

For more information about this training visit

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