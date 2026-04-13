IP Due Diligence & Freedom To Operate In Practice Training Course: Vital Aspects Of An FTO Analysis From A US And EU Perspective (ONLINE EVENT: May 12, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The data reveals opportunities in IP due diligence, emphasizing long-term relationships and business synergies through training in risk mitigation, resource allocation, and cross-jurisdictional FTO analysis. Key areas include M&A, IP asset sales, and strategic FTO project execution across US and EU markets.

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP Due Diligence & Freedom to Operate in Practice (May 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This intensive training course will give you invaluable insights into the best practice of organising and conducting an efficient and thorough IP due diligence project.

A properly conducted due diligence search can lead to many opportunities for both buyers and sellers, including long-term relationships and new business synergies.

Attending this training course will ensure that you know how to mitigate the risks involved and will give you practical advice on balancing internal resources and outside expertise to the best advantage. The course will help you understand the vital aspects of an FTO analysis from a US and EU perspective.

You will also benefit from the experience of the expert faculty during the discussion session and get the solutions you need to your questions and challenges.

Key Topics to Be Covered

Types of IP due diligence



Mergers and acquisitions

Sale of IP assets Freedom to operate (FTO)

Best practices for organising an IP due diligence project



Developing comprehensive checklists Aligning project scope with business goals

Parts of a due diligence evaluation



Evaluating the patent portfolio

Mitigating the risks Communicating results

Focus on FTO projects



Best practices for when and how to do an FTO analysis

Validity and infringement analysis: US and European perspectives

US options for dealing with blocking patents Dealing with FTO risks

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:



Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Business development executives/managers

IP and patent managers

Licensing executives Trade mark attorneys

Key Topics Covered:



Best practices for organising and conducting an IP due diligence project

In-house perspectives on conducting IP due diligence and FTO projects

Mitigating the identified risks

Communicating results and post-deal issues

Vital aspects of an FTO analysis - US perspective

Vital aspects of an FTO analysis - EP perspective FTO from the perspective of a licensing company

CPD Hours: 6

For more information about this training visit

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