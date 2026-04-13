IP Due Diligence & Freedom To Operate In Practice Training Course: Vital Aspects Of An FTO Analysis From A US And EU Perspective (ONLINE EVENT: May 12, 2026)
Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IP Due Diligence & Freedom to Operate in Practice (May 12, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This intensive training course will give you invaluable insights into the best practice of organising and conducting an efficient and thorough IP due diligence project.
A properly conducted due diligence search can lead to many opportunities for both buyers and sellers, including long-term relationships and new business synergies.
Attending this training course will ensure that you know how to mitigate the risks involved and will give you practical advice on balancing internal resources and outside expertise to the best advantage. The course will help you understand the vital aspects of an FTO analysis from a US and EU perspective.
You will also benefit from the experience of the expert faculty during the discussion session and get the solutions you need to your questions and challenges.
Key Topics to Be Covered
Types of IP due diligence
- Mergers and acquisitions Sale of IP assets Freedom to operate (FTO)
Best practices for organising an IP due diligence project
- Developing comprehensive checklists Aligning project scope with business goals
Parts of a due diligence evaluation
- Evaluating the patent portfolio Mitigating the risks Communicating results
Focus on FTO projects
- Best practices for when and how to do an FTO analysis Validity and infringement analysis: US and European perspectives US options for dealing with blocking patents Dealing with FTO risks
Who Should Attend:
This training course has been specially designed for:
- Patent attorneys In-house lawyers Business development executives/managers IP and patent managers Licensing executives Trade mark attorneys
Key Topics Covered:
- Best practices for organising and conducting an IP due diligence project In-house perspectives on conducting IP due diligence and FTO projects Mitigating the identified risks Communicating results and post-deal issues Vital aspects of an FTO analysis - US perspective Vital aspects of an FTO analysis - EP perspective FTO from the perspective of a licensing company
CPD Hours: 6
For more information about this training visit
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