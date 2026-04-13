Georgia Benefits From 23,000 New Kinetic Fiber Builds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid Q4 2025 expansion benefits communities, customers by enabling remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture and telehealth

CANTON, Ga., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic today announced a major broadband expansion in Georgia, delivering multi-gig fiber internet to more than 23,000 additional homes across more than 130 communities in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expansion highlights Kinetic's commitment to delivering better technology, at a better value for customers.

Georgia is currently experiencing a rise in its tech sector, leading to an economic renaissance. Kinetic's growing fiber network, with 99.95% reliability, can help support this next tech-focused chapter, as well as enhance work, school, streaming, and everyday life for residents.

“Kinetic's internet service is much more reliable than our previous service. The installation crews were very professional and did a great job. We were concerned that burial of the fiber optic line across our front yard would leave a scar on our turf. We explained that concern to the foreman. He listened, guided his crew, and they did such a good job that after they left, I could not tell the cable had been installed,” said Lester Castellow, a Kinetic customer in Moultrie.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Kinetic added fiber locations in more than 120 Georgia towns including Abbeville, Blairsville, Canton, Dalton, Fitzgerald, Homer, Lafayette, Lake Park, Monroe, Nashville, Rincon, Sparks, Trion, Valdosta, Winder, and more. A portion of these locations were built to with the support of American Rescue Plan Act funding in partnership with the counties and the State of Georgia.

To date, more than 378,000 locations across the Peach State have access to Kinetic's high-speed, next-generation connectivity.

Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impacts and community disruptions.

“Fiber is the foundation of a more productive digital future, and our investment in Georgia gives residents and businesses the fast, reliable connectivity their daily routines depend on,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic's state operations president.“We're focused on helping our customers make the most of their time online, and that starts with a connection they can count on.”

Kinetic fiber customers can benefit from seamless 4K+ streaming across multiple devices with no data caps and no usage charges. Multi-gigabit connections support remote work, online learning and low-latency gaming, and, through partnerships with YouTube TV, AT&T for cellular bundles, and Signal for reliable VoIP, households and businesses receive a unified high-performance connectivity experience.

More Georgia residents and businesses now have access to:



Wi-Fi 7

Whole-Home Wi-Fi Set-Up Kinetic Promise TM, which is a pledge that technicians will not leave the home until Wi-Fi works in every area and on every device where needed. Business Ready Internet



Kinetic, which was named CNET's Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, will continue expanding its future-proof fiber network in Georgia in 2026. With 11.2 million fiber strand miles and 1.9 million homes passed to date across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic's network is expected to reach 3.5 million homes and businesses by 2029.

“Kinetic is investing today to expand multi-gig capability and stay ready for what's next,” added Hale.“We remain committed to challenging the status quo for customers, understanding their specific needs, putting them first and helping them to live their best lives with fiber technology.”

Residents interested in Kinetic Fiber Internet can check service availability and construction updates at or call 1-800-347-1991.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and management's current expectations with respect to the future, involve certain risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic expansion of the Kinetic fiber network. The words“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“would,”“predicts” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Uniti may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Future results may differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Uniti makes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause events and results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the merger of Uniti and Windstream; competition and overbuilding in consumer service areas and general competition in business markets; risks related to the Company's indebtedness, which could reduce funds available for business purposes and operational flexibility; rapid changes in technology, which could affect its ability to compete; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; risks related to various forms of regulation from the Federal Communications Commission, state regulatory commissions and other government entities and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws; risks inherent in the communications industry and associated with general economic conditions; and additional risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the Company's predecessor's registration statement on Form S-4 dated February 12, 2025. The discussion of such risks is not an indication that any such risks have occurred at the time of this filing. Uniti does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Megan Krtek

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99.9% Network Reliability: Kinetic Network Reliability based on monthly service availability scores from March 2023 to March 2024 as measured by the Kinetic Network Operations Center using the formula Available Customer Hours divided by Total Customer Hours (Available Customer Hours plus Customer Outage Hours). Customer Outage Hours does not include planned maintenance, emergency events (hurricanes, winter storms, mass flooding, etc.).

Kinetic PromiseTM relies on reasonable effort to confirm Wi‐Fi works in living spaces where customer grants technician access. Wi‐Fi coverage & performance vary by layout, building materials, interference, & device capability. Not a guarantee of uniform coverage, speed, or error‐free service. Add. equipment or wiring may be required & incur charges; certain areas/devices (e.g., detached structures or outdoor spaces) may be excluded. Customer may cancel any time.