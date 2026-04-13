Maturity models are common in cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is a Department of Defense (DoD) framework required for its contractors. MITRE, a cybersecurity non-profit, published the MITRE AI Maturity Model.

The AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index is intended to benchmark enterprise adoption rates and marketing use cases to establish a baseline for marketing maturity. The AIMM Index reveals that 91.1% of respondents have a corporate-paid subscription to GenAI and 75.9% are using GenAI for work on a daily basis.

Key findings from the “AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index” include:



A gap between policy and enforcement – 76.8% of marketing professionals report their company has a corporate usage policy for GenAI, but only 43.8% report their company enforces this policy with technical controls.

Content creation is the top use case – 83% of marketing professionals are using GenAI to brainstorm content at least once a week; 82.1% are creating content, and 75% are repurposing content. Vibe coding is on the rise – 23.2% of marketing professionals are using GenAI for vibe coding at least once a week.



“Most marketing professionals are using AI every day, but less than half of their organizations are enforcing corporate usage with technical controls,” said Clinton Karr, CMO, ProGEO.“Adoption without governance shows a lack of maturity, which calls into question whether marketing teams are using AI strategically.”



Read:“AI Marketing Maturity (AIMM) Index – March 2026”

Learn More: How do you gain visibility in GenAI? – The Brand Reality Engine by ProGEO

Source: ProGEO Press Release,“ProGEO Survey Finds 75.9% Of Marketing Professionals Use GenAI For Work Daily” April 13, 2026.

About ProGEO

ProGEO is a data-driven generative engine optimization (GEO) agency. The Brand Reality Engine – corporate communications, content marketing, SEO, and GEO – drives visibility in ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other GenAI platforms. Visit for original GEO research.