Intensive Mixer Granulator For Pellets & Micro Pellets Preparation

MENAFN - GetNews) Looking for a reliable CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator for pellets and micro pellets preparation? CO-NELE granulator delivers uniform, high-quality granulation results, solving the pain points of uneven particle size, low efficiency, and high material waste. Backed by 140 national patents, the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator integrates mixing, kneading, granulating, and shaping in one machine, suitable for both large-scale industrial production and laboratory-scale use.







What is a CO-NELE Intensive Mixer Granulator?

A CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator is a specialized industrial equipment that converts powdered raw materials into uniform pellets (0.5-5mm) and micro pellets (0.1-1mm) through high-shear mixing. Different from traditional granulators, the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator adopts 3D mixing and counter-current mixing principles, ensuring 100% material homogenization and high granule consistency. It is widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, lithium batteries, ceramics, and metallurgy where precise granulation is required.







Core Working Principle of CO-NELE Intensive Mixer Granulator

Our CO-NELE granulator is driven by high-speed impellers and chopper blades, relying on the original counter-current mixing principle and inclined cylinder design, achieving efficient granulation through three key stages:

1Dry Mixing StageRaw powders are loaded into the stainless steel mixing bowl (manually or via vacuum transfer). The high-speed impeller of the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator rotates to lift and shear the powder particles, ensuring thorough homogenization of dry materials within 5-10 minutes, depending on material characteristics.

2Wet Granulation StageGranulating fluid is uniformly sprayed into the moving powder through a precision spray system. The impeller of the CO-NELE granulator continues to mix the materials, while the high-speed chopper breaks up lumps and regulates particle size, promoting the agglomeration of powder particles into dense, uniform granules.

3Granule Shaping StageAdjustable impeller and chopper speeds of the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator, combined with a 3D rotating pan, ensure the formed granules are spherical and controllable in size. For micro pellets, a precision pin mixing system is adopted to achieve particle sizes as fine as 0.1mm, with a granule yield of over 90%.

The entire process of the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator is automatically controlled by a PLC and visualization system, with real-time parameter adjustment to ensure consistent results for each batch.







Core Features & Advantages of CO-NELE Intensive Mixer Granulator△Superior UniformityThe CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator adopts high-shear mixing and a wing-type impeller to prevent wall caking, with adjustable micro pellets (0.1-1mm) and pellets (0.5-5mm) to meet different needs.⚡High Efficiency & Energy SavingIntegrating mixing and granulation in one machine, the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator reduces processing time by 30%-50% compared to traditional equipment. The adjustable impeller (0-750 rpm) and chopper (0-10,000 rpm) cover a production capacity range of 1L/h to 1500 t/h.⚙Strong FlexibilityThe CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator is suitable for various materials such as fine cohesive powders and high-viscosity fluids. It supports batch/continuous operation, with adjustable filling levels between 20%-80%.$Cost-EffectiveNo pre-blending is required, saving space and investment costs. The optimized design of the CO-NELE granulator reduces energy consumption, and the closed-loop system minimizes material waste and dust pollution.✓Hygienic & Easy to MaintainContact parts of the CO-NELE intensive mixer granulator are made of 316L stainless steel, complying with GMP, ISO 9001, CE standards. The modular design allows easy disassembly and cleaning.