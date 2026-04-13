Turkmenistan And UNIDO Forge Path For Green Industrial Transformation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have discussed expanding industrial cooperation and developing a roadmap for green transition, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place at a meeting between the Chairman of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) and UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller, which took place in Vienna as part of Berdimuhamedov's visit to the International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum.

During the talks, Turkmenistan expressed its readiness to collaborate on creating a comprehensive roadmap for the 2026-2030 period, with a focus on green industrial transformation and climate action.

The discussions also explored avenues for technical cooperation, including the second phase of the Arkadag smart city project, which is envisioned as a platform for innovative, sustainable industrial solutions. Special emphasis was placed on the potential for further developing Turkmenistan's carpet industry and expanding textile exports with the support of UNIDO.

In addition to industrial growth, the talks highlighted regional environmental initiatives, particularly efforts to establish a regional center for combating desertification in Central Asia and promoting sustainable management of transboundary water resources. Turkmenistan reiterated its commitment to advancing projects aimed at protecting the Caspian Sea ecosystem and the establishment of a UN regional center for climate technologies in Central Asia.

UNIDO emphasized the strategic significance of its partnership with Turkmenistan and expressed its commitment to supporting long-term industrial and technological development initiatives in the country.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes inclusive and sustainable industrial development, particularly in developing and transition economies. The organization supports countries through technical cooperation, policy advice, technology transfer, and investment promotion, helping them build industrial capacity, improve competitiveness, and integrate into global trade.

UNIDO's activities are closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on industry, innovation, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability, including the development of green technologies and low-emission industrial systems.