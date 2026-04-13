Russian Troops Strike Bohodukhiv: Two People Injured, Homes Damaged
"The Russian army shelled Bohodukhiv. As a result of enemy drone strikes, two women aged 78 and 75 suffered acute stress reactions. They were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.
According to Syniehubov, ten private houses, six outbuildings, and seven passenger cars were damaged in the city.Read also: Russian airstrikes on Riasne in Kharkiv region wound two
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike are ongoing, the official added.
As reported, following a Russian strike on a civilian enterprise in the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, on April 13, five workers were injured, two of them in serious condition.
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