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AFU Thwarts Russian Attempts To Set Up Pontoon Crossing In Lyman Direction

AFU Thwarts Russian Attempts To Set Up Pontoon Crossing In Lyman Direction


2026-04-13 09:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The battalion reported this on Facebook, publishing a video of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops once again attempted to restore movement toward Yampil in order to launch active offensive operations.

"Our fighters first burned the vehicle, which completely blocked movement. The occupiers tried to tow it away with a winch and paid for it with their worthless lives," Signum reported.

Read also: Drone attack in Kherson region kills woman, injures another

As previously reported, over the past day the Russian army carried out five attacks toward Lyman.

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UkrinForm

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