Josie Slaathaug is a Master's student in the Crocker lab, conducting her research at The Marine Mammal Center. Her research focuses on identity and mortality of gray whales in San Francisco Bay, and she is interested in population health, recovery, and distributional shifts as a result of climate change.

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