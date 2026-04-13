MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Fotonara and PhantomOmics Announce Revolutionary Partnership and "Good for All Humans" Initiative to Transform Affordable Housing into Sovereign Health Guardians By fusing zero-cloud sovereign architecture with software-led biometric sensing, the new Phantom Smart Home Series democratizes preventative health by turning everyday living spaces into privacy-first wellness hubs.

April 13, 2026 8:15 AM EDT | Source: PhantomOmics Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Fotonara Inc., a pioneer in advanced manufacturing and sovereign smart building infrastructure, and PhantomOmics Inc., a visionary in proactive health technology, today announced a landmark global commercialization partnership. Together, the two Calgary-based tech innovators are launching the "Good for All Humans" initiative -a sweeping joint mission to make high-fidelity, preventative health monitoring a standard, low-cost utility in mass-market residential housing.

The partnership aims to radically disrupt the $1 trillion Wellness Real Estate sector, which has historically been gated behind luxury price tags. By stripping away expensive AI-edge hardware and specialized medical kiosks, the newly developed Phantom Smart Home Series leverages the home's existing entertainment infrastructure. Utilizing Fotonara's secure FluidAra utility walls and low-voltage Power over Ethernet (PoE) ecosystem, PhantomOmics has successfully shifted its clinical-grade health diagnostics into a lightweight, modular format that delivers its user interface entirely through a ubiquitous Smart TV application.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fotonara will serve as the global distribution engine, driving the physical commercialization and mass-marketing strategy across the built environment via its extensive real estate developer channels. Conversely, PhantomOmics will retain 100% exclusivity over the management, diagnostics, and monetization of the Smart TV application and ongoing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue streams.

The system passively tracks vital biometrics-from Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) and dynamometer grip strength to balance and cardiovascular rhythms-using a combination of software-led IEEE 802.11bf (WiFi Sensing) and Fotonara's millimeter-wave technologies, completely eliminating the friction of wearable devices.

Carson Sander, CEO of PhantomOmics and renowned health and fitness guru, views the partnership as a profound shift in global health accessibility.

"True health and human longevity should never be a luxury reserved for the elite; it is a fundamental human right," said Sander. "Through the 'Good for All Humans' initiative, we are tearing down the financial barriers to preventative care. By leveraging the screens already in our living rooms and the WiFi signals already in our air, we are seamlessly weaving gamified vitality into the fabric of daily life. We are turning the very walls around you into your greatest health advocate, ensuring that every human being has the foundational data they need to live stronger, healthier, and longer lives without the friction of wearables. This is the future of human longevity-empowering and truly accessible for everyone."

Crucial to the "Good for All Humans" initiative is an unwavering commitment to consumer privacy. Fotonara operates strictly as a neutral infrastructure provider, ensuring that the mass distribution of these smart homes is built on a foundation of absolute data sovereignty.

Adam Morand, CEO of Fotonara and recognized as the Sovereign Architect of the Cyber-Physical Frontier, detailed the extraordinary engineering and technical savant-level precision that makes this ambient, private sensing possible.

"We are establishing the sovereign architecture of the cyber-physical frontier, where absolute technological precision meets absolute data privacy," stated Morand. "To detect physiological micro-movements like a heartbeat through a wall without cameras, standard amplitude sensing is mathematically insufficient. By distributing a common 40 MHz reference clock across an 8x8 Virtual MIMO array utilizing a Phase-Locked Loop, we have mitigated independent phase drift. This drops our phase variance to 0.5 degrees RMS, achieving an unprecedented 0.031-millimeter displacement sensitivity at 60 GHz. Crucially, all of this Micro-Doppler extraction happens natively on the edge over a local Matter 1.5.1 Thread network. Zero cloud. Zero biometric harvesting by Big Tech. It is a completely unassailable, mathematically secure moat."

Key Highlights of the "Good for All Humans" Initiative:

Universal Accessibility via Smart TVs: Eliminates the need for expensive dedicated diagnostic screens by channeling PhantomOmics' advanced health analytics and gamified baseline tracking directly through the user's existing Smart TV. Affordable Housing Integration: The partnership establishes health monitoring as a standard utility, debuting in large-scale residential developments like the Blackbird affordable housing project. Absolute Data Sovereignty: Utilizing Fotonara's "no-cloud" local processing ecosystem, users maintain complete ownership of their biometric data. Fotonara collects zero personal data, while PhantomOmics securely processes SaaS analytics locally.

Deployment of the Phantom Smart Home ecosystem will begin rolling out in select North American housing developments starting in Q3 2026, marking a new era where homes not only shelter humanity but actively heal it.

About Fotonara Inc.

Fotonara is a Canadian advanced manufacturing and software protocol company dedicated to rewriting the unit economics of the built environment. Through its proprietary FluidAra Utility Wall, Power over Ethernet (PoE) deployment, and local Matter 1.5.1 protocol moat, Fotonara provides developers with a complete, zero-cloud technological infrastructure for the modern world.

About PhantomOmics Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta, PhantomOmics is an AgeTech and health technology leader specializing in proactive health monitoring. By embedding AI-powered, non-invasive diagnostic hardware into residential, clinical, and athletic environments, PhantomOmics aims to shift the global healthcare paradigm from reactive emergencies to preventative, invisible longevity.

Media Contacts:

Media Relations

Fotonara Inc. / PhantomOmics Inc.

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+1.825.305.1261

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

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Source: PhantomOmics Inc.