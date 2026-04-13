3 Possible Twists Roman Reigns And CM Punk Might Deliver On WWE RAW Before Wrestlemania 42

Roman Reigns and CM Punk's feud intensifies before WrestleMania 42, with three potential directions on WWE RAW that could escalate tensions and set the stage for their blockbuster clash.

The feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk has become deeply personal, with both men unable to stand each other. Reigns, aware that he cannot match Punk in verbal battles, may resort to a vicious physical assault on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Such an attack could spiral into a massive brawl, forcing Adam Pearce, the roster, and officials to intervene. This chaotic ending would serve as a cliffhanger for the go‐home episode of RAW, leaving fans eager for WrestleMania.

Triple H and his creative team have teased a Bloodline reunion throughout the Punk‐Reigns saga. Jey and Jimmy Uso have already been involved, with tensions boiling over between them and Punk. While The Usos are scheduled to team with LA Knight against The Vision and IShowSpeed on WrestleMania's first night, Reigns headlines the second.

This timing could allow the OG Bloodline to reunite on RAW, launching a coordinated attack on Punk to weaken him before The Show of Shows. Such a reunion would deliver a dramatic go‐home moment.

Since their match was booked after the 2026 Royal Rumble, Punk has relentlessly taken personal jabs at Reigns. He has insulted Reigns' late father, mocked The Rock, and ridiculed his Big Dog run.

On RAW, Reigns might finally retaliate with his own extreme personal shots. He could reference Punk's late dog Larry, his wife AJ Lee, and his failed UFC stint, where he ended with zero wins, one loss, and one no‐contest. This verbal counterattack would intensify the feud and push emotions to the breaking point before WrestleMania.