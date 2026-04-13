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Kylen S. Barron Releases A Soul-Stirring New Novel - The Distance Between The Trees
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Kylen S. Barron Releases A Soul-Stirring New Novel - The Distance Between The Trees
A powerful new literary novel is urging readers to confront the emotional distances that shape their lives. The Distance Between The Trees by Kylen S. Barron—published by JourneysVision Publishing—is a stirring exploration of family, memory, and the quiet, often unseen work of healing.
Barron’s novel traces the fragile bonds that connect generations. At its center is Lynn, a mother standing at the edge of her own memories as she watches her son slip into a silence she can no longer interpret. As long-buried truths rise to the surface and generational wounds begin to unspool, the narrative expands like the rings of a tree—each layer revealing seasons of love, loss, and resilience.
Spanning decades and rooted in the lived experiences of three generations, The Distance Between The Trees offers a lyrical meditation on the emotional spaces we build to protect ourselves—and the courage it takes to cross them. With evocative prose and deep human characters, Barron guides readers through grief, estrangement, forgiveness, and the enduring hope that reconciliation is always possible.
Early readers have described the novel as “poignant, cinematic, and soul-stirring,” a story that resonates with anyone who has ever struggled to speak the truths that matter most. It is a book about what remains when words fall away—and what can still be rebuilt in the quiet that follows.
“This is not just a story—it’s a reckoning,” Barron writes through her narrative, offering an emotional journey that lingers long after the final page.
A Philadelphia-based author, Kylen S. Barron is known for illuminating the subtle complexities of family and memory. Her work bridges generations, inviting readers into stories that feel both deeply personal and universally familiar. Alongside The Distance Between The Trees, she is also the author of Unspoken Truth From A Buried Past. Through her imprint, JourneysVision Publishing, Barron continues to champion voices shaped by resilience, reflection, and emotional truth.
Learn more about the author and her work at
The Distance Between The Trees is available now on Amazon and through select retailers.
Book Details
Title: The Distance Between The Trees
Author: Kylen S. Barron
Publisher: JourneysVision Publishing
Publication Date: September 14, 2025
ISBN: 979-8989443246 (hardcover)
ISBN: 979-8989443239 (paperback)
Genre: Literary Fiction / Family Drama / Women’s Fiction
A powerful new literary novel is urging readers to confront the emotional distances that shape their lives. The Distance Between The Trees by Kylen S. Barron—published by JourneysVision Publishing—is a stirring exploration of family, memory, and the quiet, often unseen work of healing.
Barron’s novel traces the fragile bonds that connect generations. At its center is Lynn, a mother standing at the edge of her own memories as she watches her son slip into a silence she can no longer interpret. As long-buried truths rise to the surface and generational wounds begin to unspool, the narrative expands like the rings of a tree—each layer revealing seasons of love, loss, and resilience.
Spanning decades and rooted in the lived experiences of three generations, The Distance Between The Trees offers a lyrical meditation on the emotional spaces we build to protect ourselves—and the courage it takes to cross them. With evocative prose and deep human characters, Barron guides readers through grief, estrangement, forgiveness, and the enduring hope that reconciliation is always possible.
Early readers have described the novel as “poignant, cinematic, and soul-stirring,” a story that resonates with anyone who has ever struggled to speak the truths that matter most. It is a book about what remains when words fall away—and what can still be rebuilt in the quiet that follows.
“This is not just a story—it’s a reckoning,” Barron writes through her narrative, offering an emotional journey that lingers long after the final page.
A Philadelphia-based author, Kylen S. Barron is known for illuminating the subtle complexities of family and memory. Her work bridges generations, inviting readers into stories that feel both deeply personal and universally familiar. Alongside The Distance Between The Trees, she is also the author of Unspoken Truth From A Buried Past. Through her imprint, JourneysVision Publishing, Barron continues to champion voices shaped by resilience, reflection, and emotional truth.
Learn more about the author and her work at
The Distance Between The Trees is available now on Amazon and through select retailers.
Book Details
Title: The Distance Between The Trees
Author: Kylen S. Barron
Publisher: JourneysVision Publishing
Publication Date: September 14, 2025
ISBN: 979-8989443246 (hardcover)
ISBN: 979-8989443239 (paperback)
Genre: Literary Fiction / Family Drama / Women’s Fiction
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