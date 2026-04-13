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Lebanon PM Calls for Unity Amid Vicious Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam invoked the grim anniversary of his country's civil war Sunday to call for national cohesion and an end to ongoing hostilities, as the human toll from Israeli military operations continued to mount.
Speaking on the 51st anniversary of the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War on April 13, 1975, Salam framed the moment as a defining test of national identity. The objective, he stressed, is not only to prevent a return to civil war, but also to build "a just, strong, and unified state for all." His remarks were reported by Lebanon's National News Agency.
The prime minister emphasized full implementation of the Taif Agreement as a cornerstone of any lasting political settlement, calling for the correction of any misapplications that violate its letter and spirit. The accord — negotiated in Saudi Arabia in 1989 — formally ended Lebanon's 15-year civil war and reasserted the central government's authority over the country's south.
The speech came against a backdrop of intensifying violence. Hezbollah reignited hostilities on March 2, launching rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel for the first time since a ceasefire on November 27, 2024 — triggering a sweeping Israeli military campaign across multiple areas of the country. According to Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operation Center, Israeli operations since March 2 have killed 2,055 people and wounded a further 6,588.
The diplomatic picture remains fractured. While Iran and the United States reached a ceasefire agreement Wednesday, Israel declared it would honor the truce while simultaneously arguing it does not apply to Lebanon — a position flatly rejected by both Iran and mediator Pakistan.
Speaking on the 51st anniversary of the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War on April 13, 1975, Salam framed the moment as a defining test of national identity. The objective, he stressed, is not only to prevent a return to civil war, but also to build "a just, strong, and unified state for all." His remarks were reported by Lebanon's National News Agency.
The prime minister emphasized full implementation of the Taif Agreement as a cornerstone of any lasting political settlement, calling for the correction of any misapplications that violate its letter and spirit. The accord — negotiated in Saudi Arabia in 1989 — formally ended Lebanon's 15-year civil war and reasserted the central government's authority over the country's south.
The speech came against a backdrop of intensifying violence. Hezbollah reignited hostilities on March 2, launching rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel for the first time since a ceasefire on November 27, 2024 — triggering a sweeping Israeli military campaign across multiple areas of the country. According to Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operation Center, Israeli operations since March 2 have killed 2,055 people and wounded a further 6,588.
The diplomatic picture remains fractured. While Iran and the United States reached a ceasefire agreement Wednesday, Israel declared it would honor the truce while simultaneously arguing it does not apply to Lebanon — a position flatly rejected by both Iran and mediator Pakistan.
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