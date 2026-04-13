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UK Moves to Revamp School Meals
(MENAFN) The UK administration has introduced a set of proposals to eliminate foods high in sugar and deep-fried items from school cafeterias, forming part of a broad initiative designed to combat childhood obesity and enhance students’ dietary habits.
Announced on Monday by the Department for Education, these changes would revise school meal guidelines for the first time in over ten years. Under the updated framework, schools would need to restrict foods rich in fat, salt, and sugar, while boosting the availability of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Deep-fried foods would be completely prohibited, and sugary treats would largely be substituted with healthier alternatives throughout most of the week.
Authorities explain that these measures are a response to increasing health issues among children. Currently, about one in three students finishes primary school either overweight or obese, while high sugar intake continues to drive significant levels of tooth decay.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson described the initiative as “the most ambitious overhaul of school food in a generation,” adding: “Every child deserves to have delicious, nutritious food at school that gives them the energy to concentrate, learn, and thrive.”
The plan is also accompanied by a broader rollout of free breakfast programs, expected to support thousands of students while easing financial pressure on families. A public consultation period lasting nine weeks has already begun, with the new regulations scheduled to take effect in 2027.
Announced on Monday by the Department for Education, these changes would revise school meal guidelines for the first time in over ten years. Under the updated framework, schools would need to restrict foods rich in fat, salt, and sugar, while boosting the availability of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Deep-fried foods would be completely prohibited, and sugary treats would largely be substituted with healthier alternatives throughout most of the week.
Authorities explain that these measures are a response to increasing health issues among children. Currently, about one in three students finishes primary school either overweight or obese, while high sugar intake continues to drive significant levels of tooth decay.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson described the initiative as “the most ambitious overhaul of school food in a generation,” adding: “Every child deserves to have delicious, nutritious food at school that gives them the energy to concentrate, learn, and thrive.”
The plan is also accompanied by a broader rollout of free breakfast programs, expected to support thousands of students while easing financial pressure on families. A public consultation period lasting nine weeks has already begun, with the new regulations scheduled to take effect in 2027.
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