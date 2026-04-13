403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trehan IRIS Wins “Most Promising Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year 2026-27” for IRIS Broadway GrenoWest at MAPIC India Shopping Centre Awards
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, April 13, 2026: Trehan IRIS flagship retail destination, IRIS Broadway GrenoWest, has been recognised as the “Most Promising Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year 2026-27” at the MAPIC India Shopping Centre Awards hosted on 8th April.
This win highlights Trehan IRIS’s commitment to redefining retail and lifestyle experiences through innovation, design excellence, and customer-centric development in the Noida region. Iris Broadway GrenoWest is a fully air-conditioned 1 million sq. ft premium retail led mixed use development and an entertainment destination. Conceptualised by Benoy, UK, this landmark mall features 25,000 central atrium with signature Golden Petals designed by Uncommon Land, UK.
Speaking on the achievement, Aman and Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from MAPIC India. IRIS Broadway GrenoWest is designed to create an environment where commerce and community can flourish. Our vision is to create a timeless ecosystem, taking inspiration from true luxuries of life, such as canopies of green and vibrant rainforests. Envisioned to bring together community, commerce, and culture. This award reinforces our dedication to delivering excellence and setting new benchmarks in the retail real estate sector.”
IRIS Broadway GrenoWest located near Ek Murti roundabout at Greater Noida West is going to be operational this year. From everyday home essentials to globally renowned lineage brands, shoppers will be truly spoilt for choice. The space offers everything from sports and athleisure to a foodie's paradise that serves every kind of cuisine for a regular cheat day. The entertainment zone has facilities for electronic games, multiplex, bowling, and arcades which makes it a one-stop destination that speaks the language of leisure.
The MAPIC India Shopping Centre Awards celebrate outstanding contributions in the retail real estate industry, recognising shopping centres that demonstrate innovation, sustainability, and impact. Winning this award positions IRIS Broadway GrenoWest as one of the most anticipated shopping centres in the country.
Established in the early 1950s, Trehan IRIS brings over seven decades of unparalleled experience in creating spaces that transcend mere construction. After transforming the landscapes of Lutyens’ Delhi, Trehan IRIS has evolved beyond building structures to crafting ecosystems, through landmark developments such as IRIS Tech Park, IRIS Broadway Gurugram, IRIS Cyber Tower, IRIS Farms, and many more. Recently they have launched Omara - golf facing wellness centric residences in Sector 80, Gurugram. This opulent 3.5 & 4.5 BHK is a design and wellness led residential community created around a clear philosophy: luxury is at its most meaningful when it elevates wellbeing.
Over the years, the group has contributed to some of India’s most iconic infrastructure landmarks, including the Supreme Court of India, Safdarjung Airport, and Akashvani Bhavan having delivered over 200 projects across Delhi NCR, spanning more than 15 million sq. ft. of commercial, retail, and residential space. Today, under the leadership of Abhishek Trehan and Aman Trehan, Trehan IRIS continues to redefine modern living, guided by a progressive, wellness-first philosophy.
This win highlights Trehan IRIS’s commitment to redefining retail and lifestyle experiences through innovation, design excellence, and customer-centric development in the Noida region. Iris Broadway GrenoWest is a fully air-conditioned 1 million sq. ft premium retail led mixed use development and an entertainment destination. Conceptualised by Benoy, UK, this landmark mall features 25,000 central atrium with signature Golden Petals designed by Uncommon Land, UK.
Speaking on the achievement, Aman and Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from MAPIC India. IRIS Broadway GrenoWest is designed to create an environment where commerce and community can flourish. Our vision is to create a timeless ecosystem, taking inspiration from true luxuries of life, such as canopies of green and vibrant rainforests. Envisioned to bring together community, commerce, and culture. This award reinforces our dedication to delivering excellence and setting new benchmarks in the retail real estate sector.”
IRIS Broadway GrenoWest located near Ek Murti roundabout at Greater Noida West is going to be operational this year. From everyday home essentials to globally renowned lineage brands, shoppers will be truly spoilt for choice. The space offers everything from sports and athleisure to a foodie's paradise that serves every kind of cuisine for a regular cheat day. The entertainment zone has facilities for electronic games, multiplex, bowling, and arcades which makes it a one-stop destination that speaks the language of leisure.
The MAPIC India Shopping Centre Awards celebrate outstanding contributions in the retail real estate industry, recognising shopping centres that demonstrate innovation, sustainability, and impact. Winning this award positions IRIS Broadway GrenoWest as one of the most anticipated shopping centres in the country.
Established in the early 1950s, Trehan IRIS brings over seven decades of unparalleled experience in creating spaces that transcend mere construction. After transforming the landscapes of Lutyens’ Delhi, Trehan IRIS has evolved beyond building structures to crafting ecosystems, through landmark developments such as IRIS Tech Park, IRIS Broadway Gurugram, IRIS Cyber Tower, IRIS Farms, and many more. Recently they have launched Omara - golf facing wellness centric residences in Sector 80, Gurugram. This opulent 3.5 & 4.5 BHK is a design and wellness led residential community created around a clear philosophy: luxury is at its most meaningful when it elevates wellbeing.
Over the years, the group has contributed to some of India’s most iconic infrastructure landmarks, including the Supreme Court of India, Safdarjung Airport, and Akashvani Bhavan having delivered over 200 projects across Delhi NCR, spanning more than 15 million sq. ft. of commercial, retail, and residential space. Today, under the leadership of Abhishek Trehan and Aman Trehan, Trehan IRIS continues to redefine modern living, guided by a progressive, wellness-first philosophy.
PR Pundit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment