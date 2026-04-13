Alpha FMC To Acquire JPSB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (“Alpha”), a leading global provider of specialist consulting services to the financial services industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire JPSB Group Limited (“JPSB”), a specialist SimCorp-focused technology consulting and implementation firm.

The acquisition strengthens Alpha's capability in investment platform transformation, adding scaled SimCorp expertise and amplifying its ability to support clients across both advisory and delivery. Enhancing end-to-end capability across investment management enterprise platforms is a key strategic priority for the firm. Alpha is investing heavily to strengthen its offering across all leading platforms and service providers. This includes developing tools that build on its existing accelerators to drive efficiency for both platforms and end clients.

JPSB has an established track record delivering complex investment platform programs for asset managers and asset owners globally. Their deep specialism in SimCorp complements Alpha's existing platform capabilities.

This announcement comes ahead of the SimCorp Summit in Copenhagen next week, where Alpha will be engaging with clients and industry partners on the future of SimCorp-led transformation and broader investment platform evolution.

The transaction builds on Alpha's continued investment in platform expertise. Following the acquisition of Bankside in 2024, which significantly enhanced Alpha's BlackRock Aladdin capability and data migration and integration expertise, the addition of JPSB further expands Alpha's depth across SimCorp.

Together, these capabilities position Alpha as a specialist partner to clients undertaking large-scale platform transformation programs, combining industry expertise with delivery capability.

Joe Morant, Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management Consulting, Alpha, said:

“This is a natural extension of our strategy to deepen our capability in investment platforms. JPSB brings real depth in SimCorp delivery, and builds on a relationship that is already established. As clients increasingly look for few, more integrated partners who can take accountability across both advisory and delivery, this partnership strengthens our ability to support them end-to-end.”

Kiran Bhogal, CEO and Founder of JPSB, said:

“This is a strong strategic fit. We have already worked closely with Alpha on a number of strategic client programmes. Joining the Alpha platform will help us scale our capability further, while continuing to focus on delivering high-quality outcomes for clients.”

Completion of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Alpha FMC

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is a leading global consultancy to the financial services industry. Alpha combines highly specialist sector-focused strategy, management consulting and technology expertise to support the client transformation lifecycle.

Founded in 2003, Alpha now has over 1,500 consultants across North America, the UK, Europe, MENA and APAC.

Alpha has been supported by investment partner Bridgepoint, one of the world's leading quoted private asset growth investors, since 2024.

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About JPSB

JPSB Group is a global financial technology consultancy providing advisory, implementation and operational support services to the investment management industry. Headquartered in London, the firm works with asset managers, institutional investors and financial services organisations globally.

Founded by Kiran Bhogal, JPSB specialises in business transformation, investment technology strategy, system implementation and operational change across front-, middle- and back-office functions.

CONTACT: Contact: Kris Fiocca 330-328-6899...