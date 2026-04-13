Brett Lee Pens Emotional Note To Asha Bhosle After Legendary Singer's Demise 'There's No Doubt Her Legacy Will Live On'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee penned a emotional note for Asha Bhosle after the legendary singer passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Dr Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that Bhosle had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.

It was 2006 when the worlds of cricket and music collided in the most unexpected way! Lee collaborated with Bhosle for a duet,“You're the One”. It wasn't just a song; it was a moment as the partnership took the audience, especially in India, by storm. Bhosle's unexpected yet memorable collaboration with Lee will also always stand out and be fondly recalled.

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Recalling their collaboration on Monday, Lee took to Instagram and called himself fortunate to have spent a small moment with Bhosle.“I had the pleasure of writing and recording You're the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It's something I'll always be incredibly grateful for,” he wrote.

“What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity,” added Lee.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There's no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,” Lee said.

How did Brett Lee-Asha Bhosle collab happen?

The collab took place in 2006 when Lee was in India as a part of Australian team in the ICC Champions Trophy. During his visit, Lee was approached by a music label as part of an ambitious compilation project that brought together international artists for the album Asha and Friends.

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The song titled 'You're the One for Me' from the album Asha and Friends featured Lee crooning Hindi lines alongside India's melody queen. In the track, he could be heard singing, "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga," delighting music and cricket lovers. In his autobiography, 'My Life', Lee had described Bhosle as the Aretha Franklin of Indian music.

“We continued in the one-day mode for the Champions Trophy in India. That tour opened up an exciting opportunity for me away from cricket. On a previous trip to India - I think in 2004 - I was interviewed by popular television host Simi Garewal on her program Rendezvous,” read an excerpt from Lee's book.

"I sang a few songs, including 'Muqabla', the tune I'd first heard in the tuk-tuk way back on the 1994 academy tour. Afterwards, Neil Maxwell was approached by some representatives of recording companies who were keen to produce something with me for the local market. I thought nothing more about it until I met with another recording company representative, Shamir Tandon, in Mumbai before the Champions Trophy.

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"Shamir revealed he was working on a compilation with Asha Bhosle, one of the most famous Indian singers in history. She was in her 70s and had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood movies, and had countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music. Shamir said the compilation would involve a number of high-profile musicians and Bollywood actors. He rattled through a list of names, and my ears pricked up as soon as I heard one of them: Robbie Williams," Lee added.