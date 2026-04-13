Woman Upset Over 'Double-Digit' Increment Netizens Say, 'We Got 1% - What Should We Feel?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Amazon employee has sparked an online discussion after underlining the widening gap between salary increases and rising living expenses. In a post shared on the workplace forum Blind, the single mother of two said that while she received a double-digit increment, she had expected more given her workload.

'I was kind of counting on more'

“I ended up with a 10% base increase, but I was kind of counting on more,” she wrote, adding that she is supporting two sons along with her ailing mother.“Daycare costs just went up again this year, and I've been trying to put more aside for emergencies,” she said.

Long hours, little time with family

The employee said she had“worked her ass off this year” but was unable to spend enough time with her family, making the outcome feel disappointing.

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“I think I let myself get my hopes up a bit. I know 10% isn't the worst looking at blind, but I worked my ass off this year and wasn't even able to spend much time with my family because of it, so this is a bit disappointing,” she said.

'I feel like I'm not doing it right'

“I'm kind of stuck. I know Amazo isn't the best place to work or the worst place to work but I now need to take care of my sons and my mom I need something stable but the pay at Amazon isn't cutting it... I feel like I'm not doing it right,” she added, asking others how they manage multiple dependents.

Users point to wider slowdown in pay growth

The post drew mixed reactions, with several users pointing to a broader slowdown in salary growth across the tech industry.

“10%? You're lucky. We got 0 raise this year at Salesforce. No stock either,” one user wrote.

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“Boo boo. A lot of us 'worked our ass off last year' at Amazon and got meets instead of exceeds because of stack ranking politics and manager favoritism. Be grateful you got exceeds with 10% raise,” commented another.

'10% is unheard of in this environment'

“10% is unheard of in this environment. I've gotten 1% for the last 3 years. Equity refresh was 27% lower too. Companies aren't just giving raises anymore. You either need to get promoted or jump ship to another company for a higher level,” suggested a third user.

Divided views on pay and expectations

“Wow... firstly, 10% is a lot for Amazon. Your personal problems do not matter to a company. If the pay is less, you gotta switch. Budget allocation happens for a team; personal problems cannot be passed on to others or should notfavor someone,” wrote another.

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“You are in a tough spot, but Amazon pay and benefits are the top end. If you make some compromises on your lifestyle, you should be able to make it work,” commented one user.

“I got 3% raise in 4 years - not 3% per year but 3% total in 4 years. I am questioning myself for staying at the same company now,” shared another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)