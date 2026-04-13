What Orban's Loss Means For Putin, Trump And Right-Wing Populism

MENAFN - Asia Times) Hungary's most consequential election in decades has just delivered an important victory for democracy and accountability.

For Hungarians, opposition leader Peter Magyar's emphatic defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party marks the end of 16 years of corruption and quasi-authoritarianism.

The outcome will also be felt widely, from Moscow to Washington and beyond.

In a contest characterised as a referendum on whether Hungary should pivot west or continue its authoritarian drift, Magyar's victory is a stern rebuke to the dark, transnational forces of nativism, division and the politics of resentment that have become part of mainstream political discourse.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the election was not the turnout (more than 74%, shattering previous records), or even the result (a two-thirds supermajority for Magyar's Tisza party, winning at least 138 of 199 parliamentary seats).

Both had been predicted for some time, and Orban's soft authoritarianism had always left the door ajar for a possible opposition victory at the polls.

Rather, the biggest surprise might have been Orban's immediate concession. He didn't try to manufacture a crisis or use his security services to hold onto power. Given the strength of anti-government sentiment in Hungary, such a move could have led to a“color revolution” – the type of massive street protests seen previously in Ukraine, Georgia and other countries.

This could have turned bloody. Liberal Hungarians, and the European Union more broadly, will be heaving a collective sigh of relief.

Why Orban was suddenly vulnerable

Having won office, Magyar will need to move quickly but also carefully to bring change, so as not to alienate too many former Fidesz voters.

He has already asked President Tamas Sulyok to resign, along with other Orban loyalists. The Tisza supermajority in parliament is important here. It will be required for constitutional amendments to dismantle the architecture of Orban's authoritarian state.

Fortunately, this will be easier in Hungary than fully fledged autocratic systems. Indeed, Orban's longevity can somewhat be attributed to the fact that his brand of authoritarianism was only partial.